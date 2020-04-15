Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial for Giuliani associates Parnas, Fruman pushed back to February 2021

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:26 IST
Trial for Giuliani associates Parnas, Fruman pushed back to February 2021

A federal judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on charges of violating campaign finance laws to Feb. 1, 2021 because of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-month delay means Parnas and Fruman, who were involved in an alleged Ukraine pressure campaign that underlay Trump's recent impeachment trial, will likely not be in the media glare in the final weeks of Trump's reelection campaign leading up to the Nov. 3 presidential election. Their trial had been scheduled for Oct. 5, and was expected to last two to three weeks.

The Ukraine-born Parnas and Belarus-born Fruman were charged over their alleged use of a shell company to make an illegal $325,000 donation to a committee supporting Trump's re-election. Two co-defendants, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, face charges over a separate alleged scheme to channel money from a Russian businessman to U.S. politicians to support a marijuana business.

The delay was ordered by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan. Lawyers for the defendants had requested the delay, and the U.S. Department of Justice did not object. In an April 14 letter to the judge, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan said pandemic-related travel and social-distancing restrictions had limited the availability of witnesses and grand jurors, causing the government to push back its timeline to possibly amend its October 2019 indictment.

He also said the restrictions have made it harder for the defendants to prepare for trial. Oetken said the ends of justice outweighed the interests of the public and the defendants in a speedy trial, for the reasons Berman cited.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty. Giuliani has not been criminally charged and has denied wrongdoing. Trump was acquitted in January in the impeachment trial, which included allegations that Ukraine had been pressured to investigate Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his son Hunter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Global miner BHP faces water use lawsuit brought by Chilean state

A Chilean environmental court said on Tuesday it would investigate a complaint brought by the government against global miner BHP over allegations of damage to the northern Punta Negra salt flat. The First Environmental Court, based in the ...

States get over 100 proposal for bulk drugs/API production after MoEF decentralises process for green nod

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, more than 100 proposals seeking green clearance for production of bulk drugs or&#160;active pharmaceutical ingredients API have been received by states in the last two weeks after the Centre ame...

Scientific, health experts are playing important role in decision making: NITI Aayog member

Indias scientific and health experts are playing an important role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the task force is leveraging the best minds and playing a leading role in decision making, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Ryanair sees price war fuelling rapid air travel recovery

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020