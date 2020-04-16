Left Menu
BJP MPs "stopped" from distributing relief by police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST
The BJP leadership of West Bengal on Thursday alleged that police have stopped its lawmakers from venturing outside their homes to prevent them from distributing relief materials to the people in distress. BJP MPs Arjun Singh, John Barla and Jayanta Ray were stopped on the road and asked by police to return home and stay indoors till the lockdown is lifted, the party claimed.

While Barla has informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the development, the two other leaders said they would also complain to the Centre about this. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "If ruling Trinamool Congress leaders distribute relief materials, then there is no problem. But when our leaders are trying to do the same, they are stopped in the name of prohibition of congregation of more than seven people. This is absolutely unacceptable." Arjun Singh, BJP MP from Barrackpore, alleged that he was stopped by police on Thursday in North 24 Parganas district from distributing relief materials and was accused of venturing out of his home and distributing foods without prior permission.

"I had received reports that some people are in my constituency were not getting relief materials. So I decided to distribute it myself. But police asked me to go back and stay at home. They told me I don't have permission to distribute relief materials. This is condemnable and cheap politics of the TMC," Singh told reporters. Earlier, MPs of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, John Barla and Sanjay Ray respectively, allegedly a similar situation.

Ray was stopped on Tuesday while Barla was prevented from distributing relief on Sunday, the two leaders claimed. Barla said he has written to the Union home minister charging the state police with stopping him from venturing out of his home.

The TMC denied the allegations as baseless and said the BJP should refrain from indulging in cheap politics at this time of crisis. Senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee wondered why BJP leaders are conducting relief programmes putting many lives at risk when people need to exercise social distancing.

