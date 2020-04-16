Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda holds meeting with BJYM office-bearers over COVID-19 relief measures

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday conducted a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national office bearers to review the party's various programmes to help the needy people and spread awareness about COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:48 IST
Nadda holds meeting with BJYM office-bearers over COVID-19 relief measures
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda holding video conference with BJYM on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday conducted a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national office bearers to review the party's various programmes to help the needy people and spread awareness about COVID-19. The meeting was conducted via video conference and party's national general secretary BL Santhosh was also present.

"Reviewed the various campaigns being run by the party along with the national office bearers to help the needy people and bring awareness to COVID-19," Nadda tweeted. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 12,759, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola opens up its technology platform Ola CONNECTS to govts for free to fight coronavirus

Cab aggregator Ola on Thursday announced that it is offering its technology platform and capabilities to governments and public service organisations across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis through its newly launched Ola CONNECTS init...

Sharath Kamal becomes highest-ranked Indian table tennis player

Paddler Sharath Kamal on Thursday surpassed compatriot Gnanasekaran Sathiyan to become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player in the mens category. Kamal had lifted the Oman Open last month and took a leap of seven spots in the lates...

G7 leaders committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure economies rebound - Canada

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their pledge to take all necessary steps to ensure their economies recover from the coronavirus outbreak, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.We all rem...

Saudia airline sees flight disruption until year-end - emails

State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines does not expect flight operations to return to normal until the end of the year and is asking some cabin crew employees to suspend their contracts until then, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020