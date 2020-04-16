Manipur has provided financial assistance to 3,771 stranded people: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said financial assistance has been provided to 3,771 people of the state who are stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. He said the state government was also taking care of those staying in old age homes.

Speaking to reporters while visiting an Old Age Home at Kongba in Imphal East district, the chief minister said: "till now, Rs 2000 has been provided to 3,771 stranded people outside the state through DBT." The remaining stranded people who have registered at the website Tengbang.in launched on March 29 to provide assistance to those Manipuris stranded will also be given financial help in the coming few days. The chief minister said that discussion are on to provide monetary assistance of Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 for those stranded who had gone for medical treatment in Chandigarh, Delhi.

He said relaxation of lockdown in certain sectors will be given from April 20. "We have to be careful as one affected individual has the potential to spread the virus to hundred more," he said.

PTI COR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.