Mamata slams Dhankhar, says those who have no work criticise govt

Mamata slams Dhankhar, says those who have no work criticise govtPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhars suggestion of seeking the help of central paramilitary forces to enforce a complete lockdown, and said some people have no other work apart from indulging in politics during a crisis and lecturing the state government. Praising the state police and administration for doing a great job, the chief minister said she does not consider those who indulge in politics and criticism at a time of crisis as "true humans".
Although Banerjee did not name either Dhankhar or any BJP leader, her comments came in the backdrop of the governors tweet earlier this week suggesting that the state government should seek central paramilitary forces to ensure that the lockdown succeeds. 04172016 NNNN SK SK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
