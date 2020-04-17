Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata slams Dhankhar, says those who have no work criticise govt

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:53 IST
Mamata slams Dhankhar, says those who have no work criticise govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhars suggestion of seeking the help of central paramilitary forces to enforce a complete lockdown, and said some people have no other work apart from indulging in politics during a crisis and lecturing the state government. Praising the state police and administration for doing a great job, the chief minister said she does not consider those who indulge in politics and criticism at a time of crisis as "true humans".

Although Banerjee did not name either Dhankhar or any BJP leader, her comments came in the backdrop of the governors tweet earlier this week suggesting that the state government should seek central paramilitary forces to ensure that the lockdown succeeds. 04172016 NNNN SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

Puducherry, Apr 17 PTI A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran 32, along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the p...

Light rains bring temp down slightly in Delhi

Light rains in the national capital brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a min...

ICMR will conduct study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine against COVID-19

The ICMR will conduct a study to find the efficacy of BCG vaccine against COVID-19 and till any definitive result is reached it will not recommended the vaccine even for healthcare workers, officials said on Friday. Bacillus Calmette-Gurin ...

Soccer-'Zlatan fever' hits Hammarby as striker trains with club again

Swedish club Hammarby got another dose of Zlatan fever on Friday when the AC Milan striker once again trained with the top-flight Stockholm side in which he owns a stake.The club and their fans would love to see Ibrahimovic, who also traine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020