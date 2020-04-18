Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from Wuhan lab: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 07:51 IST
Looking into reports that coronavirus 'escaped' from Wuhan lab: Trump

The US is looking into reports that the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people globally, "escaped" from a Wuhan lab in China, President Donald Trump has said. "We're looking at it, a lot of people are looking at it. It seems to make sense," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Friday when asked if there was an investigation into whether the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

"They talk about a certain kind of bat, but that bat wasn't in that area if you can believe this," he claimed. "That bat wasn't sold at that wet zone.... That bat is 40 miles away." Earlier in the day, Fox News reported that the United States was conducting a full-scale investigation into whether the deadly virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan. In an exclusive report, it said intelligence operatives were reportedly gathering information about the laboratory and the initial outbreak of the pathogen.

Intelligence analysts are piecing together a timeline of what the government knew and "creating an accurate picture of what happened", the channel quoted sources as saying. "A lot of strange things are happening, but there is a lot of investigation going on and we are going to find out," Trump said. "All I can say is wherever it came from, came from China in whatever form, 184 countries now are suffering because of it." Trump added that the US would end its grant to a level-IV lab in Wuhan.

"(The) Obama administration gave them a grant of USD 3.7 million," the president said. "We will end that grant very quickly." A group of more than half-a-dozen lawmakers sent a letter to House and Senate leadership, requesting them to ensure that no future coronavirus relief funds be appropriated to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Meanwhile, lawmaker James Smith accused China of indulging in covering up the issue of coronavirus.

"The communist Chinese government's cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak allowed this virus to spread unchecked, threatening the health and stability of the free world. They must be held accountable," Smith said. "When people in Wuhan began to fall ill with a mysterious SARS-like illness, instead of working to contain the virus, the Chinese Communist Party ruthlessly worked to contain the spread of information. This secrecy endangered millions of lives,” the Congressman said. PTI LKJ HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. announces $19 bln coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a 19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including 16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and othe...

Basketball-Ionescu picked first in WNBA 'virtual draft' under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBAs draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid life in the era of the new coronavirus. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to sc...

20 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday. The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Wes...

Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April -Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabia is set to sell about 600,000 barrels of crude per day to the United States in April, which will be the highest volume in a year, Bloomberg reported httpsbloom.bg34S9rZy on Friday, citing a Saudi industry official familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020