Naidu objects to Andhra govt's move to hold local body polls

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took "serious objection to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding parleys with officials to discuss the fresh schedule for local body elections showing sheer negligence towards stepping up coronavirus preventive measures."

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:07 IST
TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday took "serious objection to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holding parleys with officials to discuss the fresh schedule for local body elections showing sheer negligence towards stepping up coronavirus preventive measures." According to a press release, Naidu asked whether it was a joke that the YSRCP is still considering to hold polls while the whole world is fighting to mitigate the worst effect of the killer virus.

"He (CM) is not learning lessons and is willing to risk the health of millions for political gains. Shocking," the former Chief Minister was quoted as saying in the release issued by the TDP. Naidu was reacting to reports that Andhra Pradesh government is considering to take South Korea as an example where the elections were held on Thursday despite epidemic threat and arrangements were being made for the counting of votes.

Naidu also accused the YSRCP government of neglecting the epidemic and releasing false reports on virus transmission, which has created confusion among the people. He expressed concern over rapid virus transmission in AP, saying that Jaggaiahpeta police in Krishna district had beaten up and harassed one person for placing a social media post about a Delhi returnee freely moving in the area. The returnee later tested positive for the coronavirus. (ANI)

