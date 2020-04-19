Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Minister lauds state govt over handling of COVID-19 outbreak

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Sunday said the state government has done a good job in tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:24 IST
UP Minister lauds state govt over handling of COVID-19 outbreak
Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Sunday said the state government has done a good job in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. "In Uttar Pradesh, our government has done a good job. Wherever the patients of coronavirus have been detected, they were immediately admitted to hospitals and their contacts were quarantined," Pathak told ANI.

He acknowledged the situation arising after Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat cases as a challenge for the state and said the government was able to tackle that well too. "Situation after Tablighi Jamaat came as a challenge for us. But, we have been able to tackle that as well. We isolated people and our government tried to give the best possible treatment to them," he said and appealed to people to voluntarily disclose information about having attended any such congregations.

"And if they do so on their own, we will be able to get rid of (coronavirus) soon," he said while adding that lockdown is the only treatment for the virus. "By lockdown, the message has gone to the entire world that India has handled this outbreak well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being lauded in the entire world for having taken steps on time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad; district tally crosses 1,000: Health official.

140 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district tally crosses 1,000 Health official....

43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University

As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King Georges Medical University, Lucknow.According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Hea...

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020