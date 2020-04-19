UP Minister lauds state govt over handling of COVID-19 outbreak

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Sunday said the state government has done a good job in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. "In Uttar Pradesh, our government has done a good job. Wherever the patients of coronavirus have been detected, they were immediately admitted to hospitals and their contacts were quarantined," Pathak told ANI.

He acknowledged the situation arising after Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat cases as a challenge for the state and said the government was able to tackle that well too. "Situation after Tablighi Jamaat came as a challenge for us. But, we have been able to tackle that as well. We isolated people and our government tried to give the best possible treatment to them," he said and appealed to people to voluntarily disclose information about having attended any such congregations.

"And if they do so on their own, we will be able to get rid of (coronavirus) soon," he said while adding that lockdown is the only treatment for the virus. "By lockdown, the message has gone to the entire world that India has handled this outbreak well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being lauded in the entire world for having taken steps on time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

