Nadda holds meeting with BJP office bearers in Jharkhand over COVID-19 relief measures

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday held a review meeting, via video conferencing, with party office bearers and party MPs in Jharkhand over relief work being done in the state. "BJP National President @JPNadda through video conferencing with @BJP4Jharkhand's Member of Parliament and other officials, reviewed the public service work being carried out by the party (in the state) to fight the crisis in the wake of coronavirus epidemic" the official handle of the party tweeted.

Earlier, Nadda had also held detailed interactions, through video conferencing, with party office bearers of other states. Meanwhile, 33 persons have been infected with coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand, as India's positive coronavirus cases increased to 15,712, including 12,974 active cases. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.