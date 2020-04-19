Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:54 IST
Coronavirus spreading in Delhi, won't relax lockdown just yet: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will not relax the lockdown for at least a week as the coronavirus spread appears to have gained pace, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, asserting that the decision has been taken to save lives. Citing instances of asymptomatic people testing positive for the virus, Kejriwal said out of 736 samples collected recently, 186 were found infected by COVID-19 and the people did not know they were carrying the virus.

"When we talked to one of them, he said he was engaged in serving food at a government-run centre. I have ordered for rapid testing of all those who visited the centre. We will also do rapid testing of all people engaged in food distribution at government-run centres," Kejriwal said during a video conference. He has previously said his government has been serving food to around 10 lakh people daily.

Kejriwal, however, assured the situation is under control and his government will reassess it after a week to see what relaxations can be given. An order by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said the administration will review the situation on April 27. The decision to prolong the restrictions came a day after the Delhi government added eight new containment zones, increasing their total to 76, and as the number of COVID-19 cases neared 1,900 in the city. In a containment zone, people are not allowed to step out of their homes and essential items are delivered at their doorsteps by the government. "Many people are facing difficulties due to the lockdown. We want to relax it. But if we give relaxations and there is a shortage of ICU, ventilators, oxygen in hospitals and people lose their lives, we won't be able to forgive ourselves," Kejriwal said.

“Had there been no lockdown, the situation here would have been similar to Italy and Spain," he warned, stressing that Delhi has 2 per cent of the country's population but 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases. Citing the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month, which emerged as a big hotspot, and the large inflow of travellers from other countries to Delhi as the reasons for the spread of the virus, he said Delhi was “fighting a difficult battle”.

“Delhi bore the brunt of maximum travellers from other countries. Delhi also bore the brunt due to an incident in the markaz," he added. Kejriwal said 26 coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care and six on ventilator support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against Twitter user for threatening to shoot Priyanka Vadra

An FIR was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi at Kotwali Police Station in Basti d...

Keep record of sale of medicines in lockdown: Pharmacists told

The Maharashtra government has asked the pharmacists in the state to maintain a record of all the medicines sold during the lockdown, especially the ones used in treatment of fever and cough, to know if people are over purchasing out of pan...

Pray for 30 mins on Monday:Sumitra Mahajan's anti-virus mantra

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan has urged people to pray to their favourite deities for half an hour on Monday morning to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an appeal that was latched on to by the opposition Co...

Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020