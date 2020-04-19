Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' North Korea

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:01 IST
North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' North Korea

North Korea on Sunday dismissed as "ungrounded" President Donald Trump's comment that he recently received "a nice note" from the North's leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that "I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we're doing fine." Trump also defended now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with Kim, saying the US would have been at war with North Korea if he had not been elected.

The North's Foreign Ministry said there was no letter addressed to Trump recently by "the supreme leadership," a reference to Kim. It said it would examine why the US leadership released "the ungrounded story" to the media.

"The relations between the top leaders of (North Korea) and the US are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes," the statement said. Kim and Trump have met three times and exchanged letters and envoys on many occasions since 2018 when they began talks on how to address the North Korean nuclear crisis. The two leaders have built some personal relationships, and Trump once said he and Kim "fell in love." Their nuclear diplomacy has made little headway since the breakdown of their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019 when Trump rebuffed Kim's calls for sweeping sanctions relief in return for a partial denuclearization step.

In March, North Korea said Trump sent a personal letter to Kim, seeking to maintain good relations and offer cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, said that Trump's letter showed how special the relationship between the two leaders was, but that it wasn't still a good idea to be optimistic about the prospect for bilateral relations. A senior Trump administration official confirmed that Trump sent a letter to Kim and that it was consistent with Trump's efforts to engage world leaders during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt in UP completely failed in tacking COVID-19 crisis: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the BJP government has completely failed in tackling the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also alleged the government was trying to divert peoples attention by...

One-and-a-half-month-old baby dies of coronavirus in Delhi hospital; COVID-19 cases cross 17,000

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy in Delhi has died of coronavirus becoming the countrys youngest victim of the infection which also affected a 12-day-old infant girl in Bhopal, as COVID-19 cases jumped by over one thousand for the sixth ...

Pune reports 57 new COVID-19 cases but no death

No new death due to coronavirus infection was reported in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday but 57 new cases were detected, taking their total to 669, a Health official said. On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Pune, a coronav...

Mahindra asks if physical retailers could be allowed to home-deliver non-essentials

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday asked if physical retailers could be allowed to do home deliveries of non-essentials after the governments move to ban&#160;e-commerce players from home delivery of the same items during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020