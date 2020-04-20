Secular-communal narrative being deliberately pushed by some in battle against COVID-19: Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that a "secular-communal narrative" is being deliberately pushed by certain quarters in the battle against the coronavirus, and asserted that everybody must cooperate in the spirit of "one people, one India". Speaking to PTI, the Information and Broadcasting minister said his government is against "fake news of all kinds" and accused its critics of peddling "utter falsehoods" and not even offering apology when exposed.

He cited cases of attacks on health workers and lamented that these incidents are not discussed as they should be. The coronavirus pandemic does not discriminate along religious, caste or creed divides, and all have to fight it unitedly, he asserted. "Therefore everybody must cooperate in dealing with those who are asked to take tests or be quarantined or be admitted to hospital if found positive. Everybody must cooperate in the spirit of 'one people, one India'," Javadekar said.

Asked about claims that the incident like the spread of the coronavirus through the Tablighi Jamaat congregation has been used by some quarters to target a community, he said these are "utter falsehoods" which must be nailed. "India is one country and one people. The government does not discriminate. The campaign against COVID-19 is best example of where health workers despite resistance in several cases have been going from door to door to find out patients," he said.

Some people deliberately push this secular-communal narrative, he added. Targeting a section of critics, the minister said a lawyer-activist claimed that a mother drowned her five children due to hunger the family suffered during the ongoing lockdown.

It, however, turned out that the incident was triggered by a scuffle between the woman and her husband, and the family had no shortage of food, he said. Javadekar also cited the case of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being wrongly ascribed a statement that he had never made.

Even when the real truth comes out, they do not apologise, he said..

