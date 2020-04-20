Germany not out of woods on coronavirus, says Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to stay disciplined in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the country began easing some curbs, warning that there was a long way to go before claiming victory

"We stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods," she told journalists, saying that it would be a "crying shame if we were to stumble into a relapse with our eyes wide open".

