Germany not out of woods on coronavirus, says Merkel

Germany not out of woods on coronavirus, says MerkelPTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:45 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to stay disciplined in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the country began easing some curbs, warning that there was a long way to go before claiming victory
"We stand at the beginning of the pandemic and are still a long way from being out of the woods," she told journalists, saying that it would be a "crying shame if we were to stumble into a relapse with our eyes wide open".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germans
- Angela Merkel