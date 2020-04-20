Lesotho gov't has agreed to "dignified retirement" for PM

Lesotho's coalition government has agreed with South African mediators and political parties to implement a "dignified retirement" for prime minister Thomas Thabane, a joint statement said on Monday. Thabane has been under pressure to resign owing to a murder case in which he and his current wife are suspected of being involved in the assassination of his previous wife, charges which both of them have repeatedly denied.

Thabane had pledged to step down at the end of July, but South African mediator Jeff Radebe told journalists in Lesotho's capital Maseru that "the timeline is immediate," for his leaving office.

