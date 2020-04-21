Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 mln in March

Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 mln in MarchReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 07:50 IST
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, the largest one-month haul of his bid, Biden's campaign said on Monday.
The haul during March marks an increase from February when the campaign raised $18.1 million.
