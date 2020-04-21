U.S. doesn't know what condition North Korea's Kim is in -National Security Adviser

U.S. doesn't know what condition North Korea's Kim is in -National Security AdviserReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:14 IST
The United States does not know what condition North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in and will have to see how events unfold, a top White House adviser said on Tuesday, following reports that Kim was ill and had undergone a cardiovascular procedure.
Asked about how political succession would work in the country, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said, according to footage aired by CNN: "The basic assumption would be maybe it would be someone in the family. But, again, it's too early to talk about that because we just don't know what condition Chairman Kim is in and we'll have to see how it plays out."
