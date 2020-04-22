China approves new HK constitutional and mainland affairs secretary

China's state council approved on Wednesday a plan submitted by the Hong Kong government to appoint Erick Tsang as the new secretary of constitutional and mainland affairs, replacing Patrick Nip, as part of a broader reshuffle.

Nip has been reassigned as the head of the city's civil service, replacing Joshua Law, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

