North Korean media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:07 IST
North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un's health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure. North Korean media presented a business as usual image, carrying routine reporting of Kim's achievements, publishing his older or undated quotes on issues like the economy.

South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence have cast doubt on the South Korean and U.S. media reports, while the White House said it was closely monitoring the matter. U.S. President Donald Trump, who held unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, said the reports had not been confirmed and he did not put much credence in them.

"I just hope he's doing fine," Trump told a White House news conference on Tuesday. "I've had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. And I'd like to see him do well. We'll see how he does. We don't know if the reports are true." Asked whether he would try to reach out to Kim to check on his condition, Trump said: "Well I may, but I just hope he's doing fine."

Speculation about Kim's health first arose due to his absence from the anniversary of the birthday of North Korea's founding father and Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15. On Wednesday, the main headlines from KCNA included pieces on sports equipment, mulberry picking, and a meeting in Bangladesh to study North Korea's "juche" or self-reliance ideology. The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried older or undated remarks attributed to Kim in articles about the economy, the textile industry, city development, and other topics.

As usual Kim's name was plastered all over the newspaper, but there were no reports on his whereabouts. Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported late on Monday that Kim, who is believed to be about 36, was hospitalised on April 12, hours before the cardiovascular procedure.

The story's English version carried a correction on Tuesday to say the report was based on a single unnamed source in North Korea, not multiple as it earlier stated. It said his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, and he was now receiving treatment at a villa in the Mount Myohyang resort north of the capital Pyongyang.

'EXTENDED SILENCE IS UNUSUAL' On Tuesday, CNN reported an unnamed U.S. official saying that the United States was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in grave danger after surgery.

However, two South Korean government officials rejected the CNN report and South Korea's presidential Blue House said there were no unusual signs from North Korea. China, North Korea's only major ally, also dismissed the reports. Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, told Fox News the White House was monitoring the reports "very closely".

"There's lots of conjecture going around," a senior Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity late on Tuesday when asked if there was confirmation of the reports. North Korea experts have cautioned that hard facts about Kim's condition are elusive, but said his unprecedented absence from major celebrations for his grandfather's birthday last week signals that something may have gone awry.

Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to London who defected to South Korea in 2016, said state media's extended silence is unusual because it had been quick to previously dispel questions about the status of its leadership. "Every time there is controversy about (Kim), North Korea would take action within days to show he is alive and well," he said in a statement.

His absence from the April 15 anniversary worship, in particular, is "unprecedented," Thae said. Kim is a third-generation hereditary leader who rules North Korea with an iron fist, coming to power after his father Kim Jong Il died in 2011 from a heart attack.

Reporting from inside North Korea is notoriously difficult, especially on matters concerning its leadership, given tight controls on information. There have been past false reports regarding its leaders, but the fact Kim has no clear successor means any instability could present a major international risk. Trump said he had asked Kim about succession in the past but declined to elaborate.

"The basic assumption would be maybe it would be someone in the family," said O'Brien. "But, again, it's too early to talk about that because we just don't know what condition Chairman Kim is in and we'll have to see how it plays out." With no details known about Kim's young children, analysts said Kim's sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.

In recent years, Kim has launched a diplomatic offensive to promote himself as a world leader, holding three meetings with Trump, four with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and five with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kim has sought to have international sanctions against his country eased, but has refused to dismantle his nuclear weapons programme, a steadfast demand by the United States.

