YSRCP MLA's attendance in inauguration event sparks criticism from Opposition

YSR Congress Party MLA RK Roja criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for not helping the residents of Puttur town and instead triggering controversy over her attending an inauguration event amid the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:09 IST
YSRCP MLA RK Roja speaking during an inauguration event in Puttur town. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party MLA RK Roja criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for not helping the residents of Puttur town and instead triggering controversy over her attending an inauguration event amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Though Puttur town's MLA is a TDP leader, the people here have been suffering due to water and power shortage for several years. The YSRCP government has come forward to help these people," Roja said.

She further said that the locals had invited her for the inauguration of a bore well in Sundaraiah Nagar of Puttur town in Chittoor district and gave her a grand welcome by showering her with flowers. "I did not expect such a grand welcome. However, I accepted their gesture as I did not wish to hurt their sentiments," she said while adding "Each person involved during the programme maintained social distancing and wore masks."

While slamming the TDP leaders for calling her attendance in such event as a violation of lockdown norms, she said: "The TDP leaders are unnecessarily making it an issue." (ANI)

