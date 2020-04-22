56 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra, state tally reaches 813

As many as 56 more people have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the state tally to 813, informed state health department on Wednesday. Notably, the total samples which were collected for coronavirus test in the last 24 hours was 5,757.

Not only that, the officials also informed that two people have died in the last 24 hours due to the lethal virus. Now the total death tally of the state stands at 24. Both the deceased were the residents of Guntur district of the state.

Out the total 814 coronavirus patients in Andhra Pradesh, 120 have already recovered/discharged and 669 are currently receiving treatment for the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

