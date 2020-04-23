Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let wine shops reopen, it will boost revenue: Raj to Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:41 IST
Let wine shops reopen, it will boost revenue: Raj to Maha CM

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays Office, seeking opening of wine shops in Maharashtra to ensure revenue inflow into the states treasury, which he said, is fast depleting during the on-going coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Raj Thackeray, in a letter to the CMO, said allowing wine shops to remain open does not mean trying to cater to the needs of alcohol consumers, but to ensure revenue inflow during difficult times like the one faced by the state currently in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said wine shops, closed since the lockdown was implemented a month ago, can be allowed to remain open by ensuring social distancing norms are adhered to. The state government should not try to get caught up in some moral issue at such a crucial time and take the necessary decision.

"Lets face the problem and find solutions instead, the MNS chief said in the letter. He said the state's treasury is fast depleting during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

He also called for allowing hotels and kitchens providing affordable foods to run, sticking to social distancing rules, as a big chunk of Maharashtras population is dependent on them. This will help revive the state's weakening economy, the MNS leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and 183,761 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Thursday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open ht...

Return to school in France to be on voluntary basis - presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that the return to schools would be on a voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.From May 11, French authorities will ease lockdown measures that were ordered from March 17 t...

India studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days: Govt sources.

India studying President Donald Trumps executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days Govt sources....

‘Extraction’ dominated by action but has a beautiful heart: Chris Hemsworth

There are edge-of-the-seat action and a memorable car chase sequence but what really attracted Chris Hemsworth to Extraction was the beautiful heart of the story set in Bangladesh and India. The Australian actor, best known as Thor from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020