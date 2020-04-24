Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump bats for phased reopening of US economy

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 06:51 IST
Trump bats for phased reopening of US economy

US President Donald Trump has favoured safe and phased reopening of the American economy, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 people and infected over eight lakh in a matter of few months. More than 95 per cent of the country's 330 million people are under stay-at-home order as a result of the social mitigation measures including social distancing being enforced till May 1. Trump on Thursday indicated that this might be extended beyond May 1, but forcefully advocated the need to gradually open up the economy that is safe.

In the past few weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits and the figure is soon likely to cross 40 million, as per some estimates. Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have projected a negative growth in the US in 2020. “To keep America gaining momentum, every citizen needs to maintain the vigilance, and we all understand that very well we've gone over it many, many times this includes practising good hygiene, maintaining social distance, and the voluntary use of face covering,” he said. “Safe and phased reopening of our economy it's very exciting, but it does not mean that we are letting down our guard at all in any way; on the contrary, continued diligence is an essential part of our strategy to get our country back to work to take our country back,” Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference on coronavirus. The data and facts on the ground suggest that the US is making great progress, he said. In 23 states, new cases have declined. In the peak week 40 per cent of American counties have also seen a rapid decline in new cases. As many as 46 states report a drop in patients showing coronavirus-like symptoms, he said. Trump said that the US is very close to a finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

“We are very close to testing... when testing starts it takes a period of time but we will get it done,” he said. According to Vice President Mike Pence, data continues to show promising signs of progress in the New York Metro area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Detroit and New Orleans all appear to be passed their peak and “we are seeing consistent declines” in hospitalisation and cases in regions across the country. Pence heads the White House Task Force on Coronavirus. “Our task force actually believes that if we continue these mitigation efforts in the days ahead including phased reopening... by early summer, we can be in a much better place as a nation with much of this coronavirus epidemic behind us,” he said. Pence said that 16 states have released formal reopening plans. “States are beginning to make those plans and we were encouraged to see so many states embracing the phased approach to reopening their economies that's contemplated in our guidelines for opening America again,” he said. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that restaurants and retail outlets would be allowed to reopen. "We want to have the majority of businesses open before May 1," Lee said. "We are working around the clock to get Tennesseans safely back to work in 89 of our counties with the majority of businesses in a position to begin opening their doors next week," he said at separate news conference..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Editors Guild of India condemns attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement condemning the attack on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. The Editors Guild of India strongly condemns the physical attack against senior editors of Rep...

Soccer-Rooney spokesperson says Derby skipper not in 'wage war' with club

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is not in a wage war with Championship club Derby County as they deal with the financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, his spokesperson has told the BBC. Reports in the British media have said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on coronavirus drug, economic damage concerns

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pac...

U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19 before deporting them to other countries, a U.S. official familiar with the effort said on Thursday. ICE will acquire 2,000 tests pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020