Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag says 14.5 lakh people in Bihar not getting ration benefits, seeks Nitish Kumar's intervention

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:38 IST
Chirag says 14.5 lakh people in Bihar not getting ration benefits, seeks Nitish Kumar's intervention

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Friday that over 14.5 lakh people in Bihar are unable to get ration benefits provided by the Centre during the ongoing lockdown as the state government is yet to provide them ration cards. In his tweets, Paswan said the Bihar government has not done so despite being told by the Centre many times.

He said the central government has asked states to send details of over 39 lakh such people and noted that 14. 5 lakh of them are from Bihar. He said these people, who belong to poor sections of society, are unable to get ration benefits due to this.  His tweets came after his father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who as Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister oversees the related work, had made a similar statement and asked states to provide them ration cards so that they could benefit from the National Food Security Act.

Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will soon take measures in this regard. Paswan and Kumar, who is president of the JD(U), are allies and members of the BJP-led NDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on 4 COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope to save peoples lives from the dreaded disease. Addressing an online media briefin...

J-K policeman abducted by terrorists in Shopian, rescued

A policeman, who was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian, was rescued late night, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.A policeman who went to his home on leave in the Shopian area was abducted by terrorists he was rescu...

Take 5: Packers bet big, AFC West goes wild

In what felt like one of the more unpredictable drafts in years, the first round Thursday night actually began mostly chalk. However, the variability picked up shortly outside the top 10, with some surprises in the deep receiver and cornerb...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 6.8 to Rs 793 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their betsOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 6.8, or 0.86 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020