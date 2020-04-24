Chirag says 14.5 lakh people in Bihar not getting ration benefits, seeks Nitish Kumar's intervention

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Friday that over 14.5 lakh people in Bihar are unable to get ration benefits provided by the Centre during the ongoing lockdown as the state government is yet to provide them ration cards. In his tweets, Paswan said the Bihar government has not done so despite being told by the Centre many times.

He said the central government has asked states to send details of over 39 lakh such people and noted that 14. 5 lakh of them are from Bihar. He said these people, who belong to poor sections of society, are unable to get ration benefits due to this. His tweets came after his father and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who as Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister oversees the related work, had made a similar statement and asked states to provide them ration cards so that they could benefit from the National Food Security Act.

Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will soon take measures in this regard. Paswan and Kumar, who is president of the JD(U), are allies and members of the BJP-led NDA.

