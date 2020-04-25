Brazil public prosecutor Aras asks Supreme Court to authorize Bolsonaro investigation

Brazil public prosecutor Aras asks Supreme Court to authorize Bolsonaro investigationReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-04-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 02:08 IST
Brazilian public prosecutor Augusto Aras asked the Supreme Court on Friday to authorize the investigation of allegations made by former minister Sergio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro, his office said.
Moro, who resigned earlier on Friday, made strong accusations against Bolsonaro, including that he tried to interfere politically with the federal police.
