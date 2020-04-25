Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai Corpn declines nod to excavate COVID-19 doc victim's body

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:19 IST
Chennai Corpn declines nod to excavate COVID-19 doc victim's body

Days after the wife of a doctor, who died here of COVID-19, appealed to authorities to allow excavation of his body so that it could be buried again at a cemetery of her spouse's choice, the Chennai Corporation on Saturday rejected her plea citing health experts' view that it was unsafe to do so. Citing her request on April 22 to allow burial at a cemetery in Kilpauk, the civic body said it sought a report from a committee of public health experts to ascertain the feasibility of entertaining her plea.

The report of experts has said that "it is not safe," to excavate and bury again the body of a COVID-19 victim and hence "it is not possible to accept her request," the Greater Chennai Corporation said in an official release. On April 19, a city based 55-year-old neurosurgeon died of coronavirus and his burial at the Velangadu crematorium here was marred by violence.

A mob falsely fearing that the burial may lead to the spread of contagion had attacked the corporation health employees and associates of the deceased doctor. The doctor's wife and son also had to leave the burial ground in view of the violence.

The body was brought to Velangadu as people of Kilpauk area had opposed his burial there. Over a dozen men involved allegedly in violence were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Later, in a video message the surgeon's wife had said that it was her husband's last wish to be interred at the Kilpauk cemetry as per Christian rituals. Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin had spoken to her on Wednesday over phone and condoled her husband's death.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Stop issuing defamatory statements, Velumani tells Stalin

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Saturday asked DMK chief M K Stalin to stop spreading canards by linking him to the arrest of a news portal owner in the city. When entire world was taking allout efforts to comba...

Union Minister Naqvi extends wishes on Ramzan, says time to pray for everyone's safety

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday. Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of peopl...

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020