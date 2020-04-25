Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MPs from Bengal attack Mamata govt for its handling of coronavirus crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:50 IST
BJP MPs from Bengal attack Mamata govt for its handling of coronavirus crisis

The BJP accused the TMC government in West Bengal on Saturday of "hiding" the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis in the state by "fudging" figures and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee violated the lockdown norms routinely. At a press interaction organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through a video-conference, its MPs from West Bengal, including Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, said they were confined to their homes in the state while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers were allowed to move around.

Chaudhuri and another MP, Sukanta Majumdar, alleged that they were served with quarantine notices by the local administration so that they could not step outside to provide ration and other relief material to the masses. With the Assembly polls in the state due next year, the BJP has turned up the heat on the TMC government over its alleged poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the state's ruling party has, in turn, accused its rival, which is in power at the Centre, of trying to defame it.

The BJP leaders alleged that the West Bengal government is "fudging" the coronavirus infection figures. Chaudhari noted that the state government revised its figures on Friday due to pressure from a central team to come clean.

There is a huge difference between the reality and what the state government is saying, she said. BJP MLA Sabyasachi Dutta alleged that dead bodies are being cremated secretly in the state.

He also claimed that Banerjee is moving around in a huge carcade in violation of the lockdown norms. MPs John Barla and Jayanta Kumar Roy said BJP functionaries were stopped from carrying out relief work.

Another party MP, Arjun Singh, lashed out at the TMC, saying its workers have been selling the free ration provided by the Centre to people..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Slovakia lifts coronavirus quarantine from a Roma settlement

Slovak authorities have lifted a quarantine on one of five Roma settlements locked down in early April to prevent the spread of coronavirus from the communities, chief public health officer Jan Mikas said on Saturday. Slovakia closed off th...

Motorcycling-Rossi expects to decide future before season starts

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi says he wants to continue racing next year, when he will be 42, but will likely have to commit before he can see how competitive he is this season. A string of MotoGP races have been postponed until the ...

'Rajasthan’s free farming service scheme proves a hit among peasants'

A Rajasthan governments scheme to deploy tractors and some other equipment to help farmers in various agricultural activities free of cost amid the COVID 19 lockdown has proved quite popular with over 4,000 peasants availing these services....

Lockdown rules will not change in Maha till May 3: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the lockdown rules will remain unchanged in the state will May 3. Talking to PTI, Tope said there was no clarity in the Centres latest order regarding reopening of shops.We will get m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020