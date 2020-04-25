Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong doing petty politics instead of helping people during COVID-19 crisis: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:21 IST
Cong doing petty politics instead of helping people during COVID-19 crisis: BJP

The Congress has reduced itself to offering comments and writing letters instead of working on ground to help people during the coronavirus crisis, the BJP said on Saturday. Hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote yet another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a relief package for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar hit out at the opposition party, alleging its leaders keep making new demands and claim that the nationwide lockdown has caused problems.

"The Congress is doing petty, abhorrent and negative politics. It is writing letters daily. It should go and work on ground. Its leaders don't do that but keep making new demands," he told reporters. The Congress is practising the usual politics even though this is not the time for it, when the country has been hit by the pandemic, Javadekar said, adding the whole world has acknowledged that India has taken timely and right measures to contain coronavirus, but the opposition party cannot recognise it. Instead, the Congress has been raising questions on lockdown implementation and claiming that it has caused problems, he said. The BJP leader said Gandhi's letter has come after MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had already laid out a blueprint to boost the sector. "It (Congress) knows the government is going to take a lot of good measures for the sector, which is why Gandhi has written the letter so that her party can claim that the (Narendra) Modi dispensation acted due to its pressure," he said. Instead of making new demands, the Congress should say what it has been doing to help people, Javadekar added.

The Union minister noted the government has already announced a Rs 1.7-lakh crore package for the poor, Rs 500 for each of 20 crore poor women every month for three months and free ration for 81 crore people for three months, besides a host of other measures. "The Congress cannot appreciate them. All it can do is negative and petty politics," he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday urged PM Modi to announce a financial package of Rs 1 lakh crore for the revival of MSMEs, saying if ignored, the financial crisis in the sector can have a devastating and expansive ripple effect on the country's economy. In a letter to Modi, Gandhi suggested a five-point plan for the revival of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which is reeling under the adverse impact of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Transporters seek govt intervention for relief amid lockdown

Transporters body AIMTC on Saturday sought the government intervention for relief measures, including extension of e-way bill validity till May 15, saying their problems are increasingly getting aggravated. All India Motor Transport Congres...

Rouhani says Iran should assume worst-case coronavirus scenario

Iran should draw up economic plans based on a worst-case scenario of nearly a year of disruptions due to the coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, as the death toll from the disease rose by 76 to 5,650.Our first request is...

PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control dept renamed as Jal Shakti dept in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday renamed the Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control department as Jal Shakti department. The administration also gave approval for the constitution of Jal Jeevan Mission JJM w...

Delhi govt to implement MHA guidelines, more categories of shops to open

The Delhi government Saturday said it will implement the Centres latest guidelines on opening of neighborhood and standalone shops including those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items. Sources in the Delhi government, howeve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020