PM Modi feels 'very proud' when world leaders thank India for help in COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said he feels proud when world leaders thanks India and its people for providing help during the testing times of COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said he feels proud when world leaders thanks India and its people for providing help during the testing times of COVID-19 crisis. "We took it upon ourselves to supply medicines to the needy across the world and made this humanitarian work happen. Today, when world leaders tell me- Thank you India, thank you people of India, I feel very proud," said the Prime Minister in his address to the nation.

India, the major producer of hydroxychloroquine, has promised to supply the drug to 55 countries, including Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar as well. The medication which is being used in COVID-19 therapy has already reached the United States, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and Seychelles. India has already supplied medicines to countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

