Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati': PM urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens of areas which have not been affected by COVID-19 to not get caught in the "trap of over-confidence" and follow all precautions to keep the disease at bay.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 13:42 IST
'Saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati': PM urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens of areas which have not been affected by COVID-19 to not get caught in the "trap of over-confidence" and follow all precautions to keep the disease at bay. "To my countrymen, I urge, let us not at all get caught in the trap of over-confidence, let us not harbour a feeling that if corona has not yet reached our city, our village, our street or our office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake," Modi said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme.

"The experience of the world is narrating a lot to us. And, here in our country, we are always reminded again and again - 'saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati'," he said. The Prime Minister stressed on "no negligence" at the local level or elsewhere.

"In over-enthusiasm, there should be no negligence at the local level or elsewhere. We will always have to remain cautious. And, I will reiterate, always maintain a safe distance and keep yourself healthy," said the Prime Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pujara is one of toughest batters to bowl to in Test cricket: Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that Indias Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in the longest format of the game. The Australian pacer was doing a Q and A session on the Australian Cricketers Associations offi...

Delhi's COVID-19 count at 2,625, informs Health Minister

There are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 869 people have re...

Every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni, says Mohit Sharma

Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper. Sharma has played quite a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni for the IPL franchis...

US calls on Afghans to set aside disputes, focus on virus

The US peace envoy to Afghanistan on Sunday called on the countrys feuding leaders to set their differences aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic and advance a stalled peace agreement signed with the Taliban earlier this year. The well-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020