'Saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati': PM urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens of areas which have not been affected by COVID-19 to not get caught in the "trap of over-confidence" and follow all precautions to keep the disease at bay. "To my countrymen, I urge, let us not at all get caught in the trap of over-confidence, let us not harbour a feeling that if corona has not yet reached our city, our village, our street or our office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake," Modi said during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme.

"The experience of the world is narrating a lot to us. And, here in our country, we are always reminded again and again - 'saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati'," he said. The Prime Minister stressed on "no negligence" at the local level or elsewhere.

"In over-enthusiasm, there should be no negligence at the local level or elsewhere. We will always have to remain cautious. And, I will reiterate, always maintain a safe distance and keep yourself healthy," said the Prime Minister. (ANI)