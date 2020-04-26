Govt should conduct 1 lakh coronavirus tests per day: Rahul Gandhi
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the government should conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests per day to beat the virus.
"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 824 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country. (ANI)
