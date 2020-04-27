Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to give importance to economy, battle COVID-19: PM to CMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:41 IST
Need to give importance to economy, battle COVID-19: PM to CMs

As India enters final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus. In a video conference with the chief ministers, fourth such interaction since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the pandemic, Modi also highlighted the importance for states to enforce prescribed guidelines strictly in the coronavirus hotspots zones, the government said in a statement.

The prime minister underlined that the lockdown has "yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months", it said. "Prime Minister said that the country has seen two Lockdowns till now, both different in certain aspects, and now we have to think of the way ahead. He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months," the statement added.

Modi also said that masks and face covers will become part of lives of people in the days ahead, adding everyone’s aim must be to ensure rapid response under the current circumstances. Among those present at the virtual meet, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and the Union Health Ministry.

The chief ministers who attended the meeting included Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), E K Palaniswami (Tamil Nadu), Conrad Sangma (Meghalaya) Trivendra Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh)..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Life insurance companies register 11.4 pc growth in premium income in FY20

Indias life insurance companies clocked 11.36 per cent growth in their collective premium income at Rs 48.26 lakh crore during the fiscal ended March 2020, data from Irdai showed. The 24 life insurance companies collective premium income st...

COVID-19: SER produces masks, hand sanitiser for its staff

The South Eastern Railway SER has made nearly 92,000 face masks and more than 5,000 litres of hand sanitiser for the use of its healthcare personnel and staff to ensure their safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said ...

Spain registers 331 more deaths, toll rises to 23,251

Spain has recorded 331 more deaths linked to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll in the country to 23,251, said the Health Ministry on Monday.The number of deaths in the last 24 hours has slightly increased from th...

SC notice to Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA on PIL seeking refund of cancelled air tickets

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to airlines to refund the full amount of air tickets cancelled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020