Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic will set back plans for many years: S African Prez Ramaphosa

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:14 IST
COVID-19 pandemic will set back plans for many years: S African Prez Ramaphosa
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

The COVID-19 pandemic will set back for many years the government's plans to address poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and a weak economy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his Freedom Day message on Monday. Unlike previous years, when it was marked with joyous celebrations across the country to commemorate the day when 26 years ago Nelson Mandela was installed as South Africa's first democratically-elected President, this year people stayed indoors on the public holiday as the country is under lockdown due to the COVID-19.

"This pandemic could set these efforts back by many years. This Freedom Day, we find ourselves engaged in a struggle that has thrown into sharp focus the poverty and inequality that still defines our society. The coronavirus pandemic forces us to confront this reality," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation. "With every day that passes, this experience is teaching us much about ourselves, about our society and about our country. We are learning about the limits of our endurance, about our relations with others and about our very nationhood," he said.

Ramaphosa said the true lessons of the COVID-19 crisis will not just be about the necessity of social distancing, proper handwashing and infection control. "They will also be about whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy. This is the time when we should actively work to build a fair and just country," he said.

"In the South Africa that we all want, no man, woman or child will go hungry, because they will have the means to earn an income, and our social assistance programs will be matched by efforts to enable communities to grow their own food," the President said. Ramaphosa said it will take a great deal of effort and resources for societies and South Africa's economy to recover as the challenges it faced before this health emergency remained.

"Even as we turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic, we will still have to confront a contracting economy, unemployment, crime and corruption, a weakened state and other pressing concerns," he said. Ramaphosa said the country would have to unite to find new, exceptional and innovative ways to overcome challenges, asserting that the government could not do this alone.

"The collaborative spirit with which government, business, labor, and civil society formations have worked to drive the national effort to combat the coronavirus is yet another affirmation of just how far we have come. "Robust engagement, strong institutions, social compacting and consensus-building are all the fruits of the national democratic project that began in 1994," Ramaphosa said.

He lauded the cooperation of the business community, the labour movement, the NGOs, community bodies, religious communities and individuals working together to combat the virus and its damaging economic and social effects.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cam Newton to Patriots? Stidham still favored to start

The 2020 NFL Draft shuffled the quarterback depth chart for several teams while also shrinking the opportunities available for veteran free agents. Four quarterbacks were selected in the first round, with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow likel...

Strollers in Dwarka likely to find police volunteers wearing 'coronavirus-shape' helmets

If you venture out of your home without a justified reason in Dwarka area, there are high chances you may face Delhi Police volunteers wearing modified helmets resembling the deadly coronavirus. As part of its campaign to spread awareness a...

RBI receives Rs 64,746 cr bids in OMO purchase auction

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday received Rs 64,746 crore worth of bids or more than six times the amount it proposed to buy government bonds through the special open market operation OMO. In the OMO sale auction, the RBI received Rs...

Paytm Mall to partner 10,000 more shops for hyperlocal deliveries

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall will partner around 10,000 grocery and small shops in over 100 cities over the next few weeks to increase local deliveries, the company said on Monday. The e-commerce firm claims to have over 1 lakh merchants alre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020