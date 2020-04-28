Left Menu
Development News Edition

My father at risk from COVID-19, precautions should be taken: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection and special care should be taken of him.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:45 IST
My father at risk from COVID-19, precautions should be taken: Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav is at risk of getting the COVID-19 infection and special care should be taken of him. "It's really worrisome to know about the doctors treating my dad may hv got infected to #COVID. I join 12 crore Biharis to echo their concerns. At 72 with multiple life threatening chronic diseases, He is most vulnerable to #Corona & hence shd be taken care with utmost precaution," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

This comes after a patient, who was under the same unit treating RJD leader Lalu Yadav, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. "Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for the past three weeks was found COVID-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Yadav is also being treated by the same unit and Dr Umesh Prasad is his treating physician. Though, Lalu is admitted in the paying ward," RIMS administration stated.

"Since, the new COVID-19 patient was in the medicine department for three weeks, all doctors and other staff are giving their samples. Dr Umesh Prasad and his unit will be sent to quarantine," it further said. Lalu Yadav, imprisoned for corruption in Jharkhand, has spent a large part of his sentence undergoing treatment at the RIMS. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU governments risk clash with EU exec in bid to save tourism season

European Union governments risk a clash with the EU executive arm over their support for travel firms issuing vouchers for cancelled holiday deals without giving customers the option of cash refunds as required by EU law, diplomats said.Cou...

COVID-19: 3 doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive

Three doctors of civic-run SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for novel coronavirus two days ago, officials said on Tuesday. Precautionary measures like quarantine and close monitoring were in place in this connection, sai...

Iraq officials say IS targets intelligence bureau; 3 wounded

A militant wearing a suicide vest struck an intelligence bureau in northern Iraq on Tuesday, wounding at least three members of the security personnel, Iraqi officials said, blaming the attack on the Islamic State group. Iraqi security forc...

Brazil's Bolsonaro names Mendonça as justice minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has appointed Andr Mendona as the new Justice Minister, replacing Sergio Moro who resigned last Friday after accusing his boss of wrongdoing, according to the official gazette on Tuesday.Mendona, 47, previ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020