Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK, oppn parties slam freezing of DA, EL for TN govt staff

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:04 IST
DMK, oppn parties slam freezing of DA, EL for TN govt staff

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday slammed the freezing of Dearness Allowance (DA) and earned leave (EL) for the state government staff, calling it "anti-employee" and regrettable." DMK President M K Stalin slammed the fiscal management of the ruling AIADMK, while Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran said it was not "acceptable" that the government has burdened its employees with such a measure. Citing the severe fiscal crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced freezing of additional installment of DA for its employees and pensioners till July 2021 and suspended EL encashment for a year.

"The attack by the AIADMK government on its salaried employees through (these) orders is indeed regrettable," Stalin said in a statement. The government staff were working overtime in these times of the spread of the pandemic and lakhs of such personnel from various departments, including Health, Police, Revenue and Municipal Administration were serving with dedication, he added.

The AIADMK government's move would "demoralise" the workforce, the Leader of the Opposition added. Contrary to claims by the government and Chief Minister K Palaniswami, the state's fiscal management was not proper, Stalin said and pointed to the Rs 4.56 lakh crore debt.

Rather than "squeezing" employees' salaries, the state government should ensure it received from the Centre its dues like GST share, Finance Commission allocations and the sum demanded to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Dhinakaran, an independent legislator, said it was "not acceptable" to effect such measures during "these times of crisis" when government staff, including COVID-19 frontline workers were serving society with dedication.

"The government could avoid so much unnecessary expenditure...how can it be acceptable to burden those who are the vital cog in the government machinery,?" he asked Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also slammed the move. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists private firms "should not distrees its employees in this crisis," why have the state and central governments effected DA freeze, he said in a tweet.

"This balcony government has to understand that it is their duty to also save our entrepreneurs and our workforce now," he added..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs release longtime P Colquitt

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt wont return to the Kansas City Chiefs, he confirmed on his Instagram account. Colquitt, who spent 15 seasons in Kansas City, is being released. He had one year remaining on a three-year, 7.5 million deal signe...

Ex-Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel to take over as vigilance commissioner on Wednesday

Former Andhra Bank chief Suresh N Patel will take over as the vigilance commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog CVC on Wednesday, officials said. The post of vigilance commissioner has been lying vacant for over 10 months.Patel will be...

Protester killed as unrest rocks Lebanon's Tripoli

Violent protests against growing economic hardship erupted in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze after a night of rioting that left one demonstrator dead, according to security and medical sources. A collapse in ...

Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020