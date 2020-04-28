Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh: BJP issues show-cause notice to two of its MLAs for violating party line

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to two of its MLAs--Suresh Tiwari, MLA from Barhaj constituency of Deoria district and Shyam Prakash, MLA from Gopamau of Hardoi district, for giving speech in public against the party line.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to two of its MLAs--Suresh Tiwari, MLA from Barhaj constituency of Deoria district and Shyam Prakash, MLA from Gopamau of Hardoi district, for giving speech in public against the party line. In a separate notice to both MLAs, BJP said: "We have received a complaint against you for giving speech in public against the party line, which is published in newspapers. The party has taken it seriously. Hence, according to instructions of Uttar Pradesh President, Swatantradev Singh, you are asked to give your clarification within a week."

In a viral video that has surfaced on the internet, Tiwari is seen asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims. Later when asked to clarify his statement, the BJP MLA told media persons, "I had visited my constituency recently. The citizens there told me that Muslim vegetable sellers are applying their saliva on vegetables."

"I told them that I cannot do much in this regard other than advising them not to buy vegetables from such sellers. What more can an MLA say? Was it wrong of me to say so?" Tiwari added. Based on the continuous complaints of indiscipline, BJP served notice to MLA Shyam Prakash. He had raised questions on corruption in the Health Department. He had also demanded the refund of the MLA fund. (ANI)

