Left Menu
Development News Edition

US presidential race: Hillary Clinton endorses Biden's bid to challenge Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:16 IST
US presidential race: Hillary Clinton endorses Biden's bid to challenge Trump
Representative Image

Hillary Clinton has endorsed presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden's bid to challenge President Donald Trump in the November elections, saying the US needs a "real president" who "put facts over fiction" and not somebody "who played one on TV". Announcing her backing for the former US vice president on Tuesday during a Biden campaign virtual town hall to discuss the coronavirus and its effect on women, Clinton asserted that he is best suited to lead the country in these challenging times. "Today I am proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for President of the United States," the former first lady and secretary of state said. Clinton criticized President Trump as someone who is so ill-prepared to be the commander-in-chief that he appears to be just playing the role on television. "Think about what a difference it would make if we had a real president, not just one who played one on TV," said 72-year-old Clinton, who headed the Democratic ticket in 2016 but lost to Trump, a Republican. Trump, 73, is seeking his re-election in the November presidential polls. Biden, 77, is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic party. He is likely to be formally nominated by the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in August.

"More than ever, these tumultuous times reveal how desperately we need level-headed, solutions-oriented leadership. We need someone who listens to scientists, who act with kindness and compassion, and who recognizes that America can and must lead the world in responding to this pandemic," Clinton said. The number of people infected by the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed the one million mark on Tuesday, while the fatalities spiked to over 58,300, exceeding the number of American soldiers who lost their lives in the two-decade-long Vietnam War.

"I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election," the former First Lady told Biden during the virtual town hall with him. "I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," she said. Biden called Clinton a "friend" and thanked her for the "wonderful personal endorsement." Biden has already been endorsed by several leaders, including his one-time rivals for the Democratic nomination Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former president Barack Obama, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. During the virtual town hall, Clinton was critical of President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, the worst-hit country.

"Just think what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science put facts over fiction but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire career," she said. Clinton served in the US Senate with Biden and was Secretary of State for four years when he was former President Obama's vice president.

Reacting to Clinton's endorsement of Biden, Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said there is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Biden and Clinton together. "Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders. President Trump beat her once and now he'll beat her chosen candidate," Parscale said in a statement.

In an email to her supporters, Clinton said the world today looks very different than 2016. "Like many of you, I'm concerned -- not only about our current health crisis but about the deep-seated problems in our democracy that it lays bare, from inequity in our health care system to the high-wire act demanded of too many working parents," she said.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Man assaults cop on lockdown duty, tries to set him afire

A 35-year-old police constable on lockdown duty here in Maharashtra was injured after a man allegedly assaulted him and tried to set him ablaze, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Arun Sinh Jadhav, has been arrested, ...

Gone too soon: Bollywood remembers actor par excellence Irrfan

Gone too soon, an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, a one of a kind artiste and someone who will be missed dearly is how a shocked film fraternity reacted to actor Irrfan Khans death on Wednesday. Those who had worked with the actor, remem...

Lot of scope to improve game in one year: Salima Tete

Indian women hockey teams young midfielder Salima Tete feels an extra year gives the side a lot of time to improve its game ahead the postponed Tokyo Olympics. The 24-member core probables for the Olympic Games are currently stationed at th...

Kamal Haasan mourns death of Iffran Khan

Veteran star Kamal Haasan on Wednesday condoled the death of Irrfan Khan and described him as one of the finest actors. At 54, it was too soon to leave for Khan, Haasan said in a tweet. Too soon to leave irrfank Ji. Your work always le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020