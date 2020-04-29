Haryana's deputy CM takes COVID-19 test to convey message to public

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test. Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, he took the test to convey a message to the people that there was nothing to be afraid of, according to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Chautala's samples were taken by a team of doctors at a dispensary here. The result of the test is awaited. "He got himself tested to spread awareness amongst people across the state...," the party said.

Talking to reporters later, Chautala appealed to people to undergo tests at nearby government hospitals or authorised private labs without any fear if they have symptoms. The dispensary at MLA Hostel is located in Chandigarh's Sector-3 where the COVID-19 test was conducted.

"As a responsible citizen, I went for the test voluntarily. I appeal to people that no one should be scared of undergoing the COVID-19 test. This is the only way to keep everyone safe and we should fight against this virus collectively to keep our country safe from this deadly virus," he said. The deputy chief minister said many journalists in Maharashtra and Delhi were found to be infected with coronavirus so the Haryana government has arranged special testing for journalists in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

He said the government is trying to get as many people as possible tested to ensure that the spread of the infection can be checked and appropriate steps can be taken. Chautala, great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Chaudhary Devi Lal, is a leader of the Jannayak Janta Party. The JJP is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana..