Maharashtra minister, Thackeray aide meet Governor

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar on Thursday called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the latest in a series of meetings amid uncertainty over nomination of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council. Shinde, a senior Sena leader and the urban development minister, and Narvekar, a close aide of Thackeray, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan this evening, sources said.

What transpired at the meeting was not immediately known, but it took place a day after Thackeray spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and told him that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state, sources had said on Wednesday. The state cabinet has twice made recommendation to Koshyari requesting him to nominate Thackeray to the Upper House from the Governor's quota, but there has been no response from Raj Bhavan.

A delegation of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders met the Governor on Tuesday and handed him a copy of the cabinet recommendation. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, along with Narvekar, had called on Koshyari.

Thackeray, who is not a member of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. As per constitutional norms, Thackeray has to become a member of either house of the legislature by May 28 to continue in office.