Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan president rejects opposition call to reconvene Parliament

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 01-05-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 12:01 IST
Sri Lankan president rejects opposition call to reconvene Parliament
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (file photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@GotabayaR)

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declined a request from the opposition parties to reconvene the dissolved Parliament, saying they are trying to make a political gain at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country. Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six months ahead of schedule, and called a snap election on April 25 to elect a new 225-member house. However, the election commission in mid-April postponed the parliamentary elections by nearly two months to June 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 665 people and claimed seven lives in the island nation.

The new date clashed with the constitutional imperative that the new Parliament has to meet within three months since its dissolution. On April 27, seven opposition parties urged President Rajapaksa to summon the dissolved Parliament while pledging cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We urge the president to respond positively to this offer of responsible cooperation by us at this critical time and revoke the proclamation dated 2 March 2020 dissolving parliament so that all of us can jointly fight to eradicate this virus," said a joint statement issued by the opposition parties. Rajapaksa rejected the opposition call to reconvene the House, according to a press statement released by the President's office on Thursday.

The president claimed the opposition is trying to make a political gain at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the country, it said. The opposition parties argued that Rajapaksa has no power to draw public finances after April 30, the date till which the dismissed Parliament had approved expenditure by the president.

"Getting appropriate and new legislation passed in order to meet the public health crisis and obtaining parliamentary sanction to the utilization of monies from the consolidated fund are some such important and urgent functions of parliament," the opposition had claimed in the joint statement. In a letter sent to opposition leaders on Thursday night, Rajapaksa maintained that he still has the power to draw money from the consolidated fund. The joint statement was signed by United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R Sampanthan, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem, Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader Mano Ganesan, All Ceylon Makkal Congress leader Rishard Bathuideen, Jathika Hela Urumaya's (JHU) Patali Champika Ranawaka and former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Initial results of plasma therapy are good: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said plasma therapy was administered to a few COVID-19 patients and the initial results have been good. We were permitted by Centre for the trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administ...

One more COVID-19 death in Aurangabad, district toll reaches 8

After a 47-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday the death toll due to coronavirus in Aurangabad has risen to eight. A 47-year old person, infected from coronavirus, passed away on Fr...

He must have gone with a gentle smile: Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note reminiscing the moments spent with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor right from his childhood to his leukemia diagnosis. Kapoor died at the age of 67 on Thursday morning after a two year long battl...

COVID-19: Won’t stop clinical trials of plasma therapy as initial results are good, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government will not stop clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat severally-ill COVID-19 patients as its initial results are good. The announcement came days after the center said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020