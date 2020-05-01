Workers will help society win against COVID-19: Assam CM on May Day

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the strength and resilience of the workers will help the society win the fight against novel coronavirus. "Solidarity & Support. Saluting the fighting spirit of all workers on International #LabourDay. Today, when the world faces an unprecedented crisis, it is your strength and resilience that will take us out of calamity towards a better and brighter tomorrow," Sonowal tweeted.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also hailed the strength and resolve of the workers in the fight against COVID-19. "On #InternationalLabourDay, let's take a moment to recognise & celebrate the countless efforts of labourers who work tirelessly to make a progressive society. I salute their spirit to serve society selflessly in the wake of #COVID19 & making lives easier amid #lockdown," he tweeted.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna also took to the microblogging site to thank the workers on the occasion. "Let's recognise and celebrate those who toil everyday to make the world a better place, who make our lives easy! Let's honour the 'working hand'! Happy Labour Day," he said.

