Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Maoist turned MLA distributes food, essentials to tribals in Telangana's Mulugu amid lockdown

Seethakka, a former Maoist turned MLA from Mulugu, has been helping the poor and distributing food grains, vegetables, and other essential commodities among the people living in the tribal areas of her constituency during the lockdown.

ANI | Mulugu (Telangana) | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:18 IST
Ex-Maoist turned MLA distributes food, essentials to tribals in Telangana's Mulugu amid lockdown
MLA Seethakka distributing essential commodities to tribals in Mulugu. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Seethakka, a former Maoist turned MLA from Mulugu, has been helping the poor and distributing food grains, vegetables, and other essential commodities among the people living in the tribal areas of her constituency during the lockdown. The Congress MLA has distributed nearly 30,000 kilograms of rice, and similar amounts of vegetables, pulses, oil and other essentials to the tribals, and others living in Mulugu.

"For the last 36 days, I personally went to 296 villages in Telangana to distribute rice, vegetables, and essential commodities to the poor people. My party cadre has also distributed these essential commodities in another 60 villages," Seethakka said. The MLA was also one of the first legislators to raise the issue of face masks, a month before the Telangana government mandated the same.

"Till now we have reached out to a total of 356 villages. Mulugu is the biggest constituency in Telangana with around 600 villages, most of which are in forest and tribal areas," Seethakka, two times MLA, said. "To fulfill the hunger of poor people in my constituency, I recently started the 'Go Hunger Go' campaign during the lockdown period and will continue this until the lockdown ends," she said.

Seethakka was earlier a Maoist who studied law, practiced at Warangal court, and contested and won the legislative elections from the constituency. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to reopen most businesses ahead of schedule Monday

Malaysia will allow most economic sectors and business activities to reopen Monday, days before a two-month lockdown is scheduled to end. After coronavirus infections fell sharply in recent weeks, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says there ...

Coronavirus lessons from Roosevelt outbreak helped 2nd ship

The Navy destroyer USS Kidd was heading east across the Pacific from Pearl Harbor when it added an unusual twist to its transit a quarantine-and-isolation drill. The practice was part of a new protocol built on lessons from a coronavirus o...

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second-largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported over ...

MSI extends product warranty period in India amidst lockdown

New Delhi India, May 1 ANIPRNewswire MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020