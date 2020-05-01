RJD members to sit on day-long fast, demand return of stranded migrant labourers

On the occasion of the International Labour Day, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Friday said that the party has deiced to sit on a day-long fast for stranded migrant labourers and demand both state and central governments to facilitate their return home, Bihar. "On Labour Day, our party has decided to sit on fast for the labourers who are stuck outside Bihar. More than 25 lakh labourers are stranded outside Bihar and we demand the state and central government to bring them back to the state," Yadav said in a video.

The RJD leader thanked the party members and citizens of the state for their support. "So we are sitting on fast and we hope that both state and central government fulfil our demands soon. Today I would like to thank all party workers, leaders, officers, MLAs and especially to the citizens of Bihar for supporting the move," he added.

The ongoing nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus spread, is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)