Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Madhav hits out at Anjuman-e-Haideri for targeting RSS, says all phobias are bad

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday hit out at Anjuman-e-Haideri for accusing Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of targeting Muslims in the wake of COVID-19 and said such accusations were a result of RSS phobia.

ANI | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:06 IST
Ram Madhav hits out at Anjuman-e-Haideri for targeting RSS, says all phobias are bad
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday hit out at Anjuman-e-Haideri for accusing Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of targeting Muslims in the wake of COVID-19 and said such accusations were a result of RSS phobia. "This pandemic is a challenge for the entire humanity. It does not see any religion, any region. It does not see any country. In the fight against this pandemic, we all should be united. Anybody spreading any communal or negative sentiment should be condemned and rejected," Madhav told ANI.

He said sometimes people tend to exaggerate and propaganda about Muslims in India being subjected to troubles and problems is certainly exaggerated propaganda. "Islamophobia has become a fashionable slogan. Now everybody writes about it. Let me tell you. Such phobias exist in all societies. At some level, there can be Islamophobia for some people. There is Modi phobia here. There is RSS phobia here," he said slamming Anjuman-e-Haideri, the largest Shia organisation in the country.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation accused "Manuvadi forces including in RSS" of false and baseless campaign targeting Muslims. It talks about "anti-national groups damaging India's safety and security, creating hatred among different communities, orchestrating public strife and damaging India's relations with closer ally countries". Madhav said different people have different phobias but all such phobias are bad.

"Islamophobia is bad. So is Modi phobia... so is RSS phobia. We should get out of these phobias. India is safe for all its 1.3 billion people," he said. Madhav said anyone trying to spread any phobia using social media or any platform should be rejected and condemned by all responsible people.

"As far as RSS is concerned, it is always for unity of 1.3 billion Indians. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about it few days ago. He said whoever is spreading this disharmony between the communities, we all should be cautious and careful about such forces and we all should reject them," said Madhav. He said what Bhagwat said was the message of the RSS and one should not get trapped into this phobia discourse. "Phobia discourse itself is very dangerous and harmful discourse," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctors shower petals on Delhi Police officials to show gratitude towards them

New Delhi India, May 2 ANI All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS doctors on Saturday showered flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police for their work in enforcing lockdown guidelines in the nat...

Sale of liquor to resume from May 4 in Karnataka

In a big relief to tipplers, the Karnataka Excise Department has allowed the sale of liquor outside the containment zones at the retail shops from May 4 when the third phase of lockdown would come into force. Passing the order, the excise c...

Trains with migrant workers leave for Odisha, UP from Gujarat

Two special trains carrying over 2,300 migrant workers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh who were stranded in Gujarat amid lockdown to contain coronavirus left on Saturday, officials said. One of the Shramik special trains with 1,127 passengers...

New York's Cuomo warns against 'blindly' reopening states

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday pushed back against what he called premature demands that he reopen the state, saying he knew people were struggling without jobs but that more understanding of the coronavirus was needed.As govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020