India will play greater role in new world order post COVID-19: Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday said that India will play a greater role in the new world order that would emerge post COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:34 IST
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handling the situation, it is appreciated by the world. It has also enhanced India's prestige in the world. It will help us in playing a greater role in the new world order that would emerge post COVID-19," Madhav told ANI. Madhav, a BJP General Secretary, also said that the world will have a totally different agenda after the fight against Covid-19 is over worldwide.

"Healthcare is going to be a major global agenda. This issue is going to dominate the world," he said. "We have supplied medicines to 80 plus countries during this pandemic. We are a leader in healthcare, we are leader in the pharmaceuticals, in IT services and we are a model of vibrant and liberal democracy for the entire world. PM Modi has been championing the cause of climate change and environmental issues. I am sure India will have a great role to play in the new world order that will emerge post COVID-19," he added.

Asked about China being blamed for the spread of the coronavirus across the world, Madhav said that the origin of this coronavirus is yet a subject of intense debate in the world as there is no proof or evidence to come to any conclusion at this juncture. He, however, said accusations are being leveled about China's lethargy, its deliberate withholding of information and allowing the virus to cross its borders.

"The complaint or the accusations against China are about its lethargy, it's deliberate withholding the information about deadly nature of this virus and allowing this virus to cross its borders and creating an havoc. Definitely, fingers are being raised at China for this. The origin of this coronavirus is yet a subject of intense debate in the world as there is no proof or evidence to come to any conclusion at this juncture," he said. "As far as India is concerned, we have responded in a very timely manner. Even at a time when WHO was telling the world that there is no need to worry about COVID-19, India had formed a Group of Ministers and started screening at airports. India took the number of steps including lockdown to stop its spread," he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 37,776, including 26,535 active cases.So far, 10,017 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,223 deaths have been reported in the country. (ANI)

