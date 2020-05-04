Telangana cabinet to meet on May 5 to discuss lockdown issues

Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): The Telangana cabinet will be meeting here on May 5 to discuss issues related to easing norms for some sectors as part of the COVID-19 lockdown exit plan, a senior official said on Monday. "The cabinet will discuss some of the relaxations announced by the Centre from May 4.

As the centre had earlier announced the lockdown would continue till May 17, the cabinet will discuss the new guidelines and relaxations," the official told PTI. The cabinet would also deliberate on whether to allow liquor sales from standalone wine shops from May 8 as the second phase of lockdown in Telangana would continue up till May 7.

Liquor shops remain closed in the state ever since lockdown was announced. As per the guidelines issued by the centre, sale of liquor in standalone shops will be allowed with certain conditions in all zones -- green, orange and red -- barring containment areas.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday reviewed measures taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus in the State. He also discussed with senior officials the guidelines issued by the Centre on the lockdown conditions and the measures to be taken by the State government, it said.

He discussed with the officials concerned on the situation prevailing in several districts and maintenance of the containment zones.