PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:05 IST
Delhi govt mulls 'corona cess' on liquor sale: Sources

The Delhi government is contemplating to impose a new 'corona cess' on the sale of liquor in the national capital, sources said on Monday. The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea was considered at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, the sources said. They said that Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan has been directed to prepare a detailed report on it. Modalities are yet to be finalised, they added.

Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23. On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the government's earnings and economy have been badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Citing revenue figures, he had said the Delhi government earned Rs 3,500 crore in April 2019, but only Rs 300 crore in April this year. Neighbouring Haryana also is considering to impose a variable "COVID cess" on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said on Sunday..

