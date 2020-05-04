Delhi govt mulls 'corona cess' on liquor sale: Sources

Delhi govt mulls 'corona cess' on liquor sale: SourcesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:05 IST
The Delhi government is contemplating to impose a new 'corona cess' on the sale of liquor in the national capital, sources said on Monday. The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea was considered at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, the sources said. They said that Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan has been directed to prepare a detailed report on it. Modalities are yet to be finalised, they added.
Delhi has been under lockdown since March 23. On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the government's earnings and economy have been badly affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Citing revenue figures, he had said the Delhi government earned Rs 3,500 crore in April 2019, but only Rs 300 crore in April this year. Neighbouring Haryana also is considering to impose a variable "COVID cess" on liquor to support the areas or institutions adversely hit by the pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said on Sunday..
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Dushyant Chautala
- Haryana
ALSO READ
41 people living in one building in Delhi test positive for COVID-19
Councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA in connection with Delhi violence
Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment
Delhi HC notice to Centre, others on plea to restrain police from making arrests in Delhi violence case
Over 2,800 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown: Police