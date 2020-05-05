Modi, Shah, Nadda greet Haryana CM Khattar on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda greeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his birthday on Tuesday. Khattar turned 66.

"Best wishes to Haryana CM@mlkhattar Ji on his birthday," the prime minister tweeted. "Manohar Lal Ji has been working assiduously for Haryana's progress. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of people," he said.

Expressing his gratitude, Khattar praised Modi's leadership, saying India is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with its full capability. "Under your robust leadership India is fighting Corona with full capacity & we are in a stronger position compared to other countries. On My birthday I pray to God for the well-being of my fellow countrymen," the chief minister said in his reply.

Describing Khattar as a popular leader who has established good governance in the state with hard work and honesty, Amit Shah said Haryana would continue to march on the path of progress and prosperity under him. Greeting the chief minister, Nadda said Haryana was unitedly moving ahead in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic under his leadership.

Khattar also expressed his gratitude to Shah and Nadda for their wishes. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, whose party JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, also greeted Khattar on his birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Shri @mlkhattar Ji. Praying for his good health and long life," Chautala tweeted..