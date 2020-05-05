DMK accuses TN govt of trying to create feel good factor by easing curbs

The opposition DMK on Tuesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to project a picture of normalcy by announcing lockdown relaxations and warned that easing curbs should not lead to a further spike in coronavirus numbers. Targeting the AIADMK government over the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, party chief M K Stalin said the numbers released by the authorities on Monday showed that the pandemic has not come under control.

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market here, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of a man. Citing the relaxation in curbs from May 4, Stalin said in a statement that the Tamil Nadu government was trying to project a picture of normalcy by announcing such relaxations in lockdown norms.

However, the "numbers showed that the pandemic has not come under control...the government's relaxations should not become a reason for a further rise in numbers." Following the Centre's relaxations coinciding with the start of the third phase of lockdown effective Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed, among others, standalone outlets dealing in trades including building material and computers in non-containment zones. Referring to the government's announcement that State-run liquor outlets will resume operations from May 7, he said, "only the government has to explain the true meaning of lockdown." He also accused the government of allowing small traders to work sans individual distancing.

"Prevention is equivalent to treating those who are infected. The government should work on a war footing on such prevention activities," he said adding the present COVID-19 times is more scary that even war times. On Monday, Stalin had dubbed the government move to open up liquor outlets as "shocking," and "dangerous." State-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Market Corporation) outlets were closed on March 24 evening in the State.