Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK accuses TN govt of trying to create feel good factor by easing curbs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST
DMK accuses TN govt of trying to create feel good factor by easing curbs

The opposition DMK on Tuesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to project a picture of normalcy by announcing lockdown relaxations and warned that easing curbs should not lead to a further spike in coronavirus numbers. Targeting the AIADMK government over the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, party chief M K Stalin said the numbers released by the authorities on Monday showed that the pandemic has not come under control.

In the biggest single-day surge in the state so far, Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, a large number of them linked to Koyambedu market here, taking the tally to 3,550 while the toll rose to 31 with the death of a man. Citing the relaxation in curbs from May 4, Stalin said in a statement that the Tamil Nadu government was trying to project a picture of normalcy by announcing such relaxations in lockdown norms.

However, the "numbers showed that the pandemic has not come under control...the government's relaxations should not become a reason for a further rise in numbers." Following the Centre's relaxations coinciding with the start of the third phase of lockdown effective Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had allowed, among others, standalone outlets dealing in trades including building material and computers in non-containment zones. Referring to the government's announcement that State-run liquor outlets will resume operations from May 7, he said, "only the government has to explain the true meaning of lockdown." He also accused the government of allowing small traders to work sans individual distancing.

"Prevention is equivalent to treating those who are infected. The government should work on a war footing on such prevention activities," he said adding the present COVID-19 times is more scary than even war times. On Monday, Stalin had dubbed the government move to open up liquor outlets as "shocking," and "dangerous." State-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Market Corporation) outlets were closed on March 24 evening in the State.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Bavaria plans tourism revival this month

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants, and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.The a...

Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the countrys coronavirus outbreak.Police sa...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...

COVID-19: Singapore minister records message in Tamil and Bengali for migrant workers

Singapores Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran has released a video message in Tamil and Bengali to address the concerns of foreign migrant workers, who are the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. So far,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020