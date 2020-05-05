Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wants China to be transparent about origin of coronavirus

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:28 IST
Trump wants China to be transparent about origin of coronavirus
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked China to be "transparent" about the origin of the coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan so that such a situation never emerges again, as he faced pressure from lawmakers to act against the Communist giant. Trump, who has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the US, has alleged that the Chinese government was either incompetent in preventing the deadly virus from spreading globally or did it for a reason.

The coronavirus has killed more than 250,000 people globally, including nearly 69,000 in the US. "We want them to be transparent. We want to find out what happened so it never happens again," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House as he prepared to board the Marine One on his first domestic trip during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The president has been critical of the Chinese handling of the coronavirus crisis. Trump, when asked what he wants China to do now, said "What happened should have never ever had happened," he said.

Trump told reporters last week that he is waiting for a US investigation to be over. Meanwhile, the pressure is building on the Trump administration to take action against China.

"While evidence mounts that COVID 19 was accidentally leaked from China's Wuhan lab, we must understand the CCP (Communist Party of China) is aggressively developing biowarfare capabilities," Congressman Michael Waltz said. Senator Ted Cruz asked for re-evaluation of US ties with China.

"Once we recover from the Coronavirus pandemic, we must reevaluate our relationship with China. The Chinese government hid the coronavirus outbreak from the world, which has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and millions of jobs. China must be held accountable," Cruz said. On Monday, Senators Martha McSally Marsha Blackburn, and Steve Daines introduced the Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act to ensure the Chinese Communist Party faces consequences for its role in spreading the coronavirus.

The Stop COVID Act will empower Americans to sue China in US courts and seek compensation for the devastating harm the deadly virus has caused to the economy and human life. Senators Pat Toomey, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley have introduced the Li Wenliang Global Public Health Accountability Act which aims to hold foreign officials accountable for distorting or suppressing information about international public health crises.

The Li Wenliang Global Public Health Accountability Act is named for the whistleblower Chinese doctor, who was targeted and punished by China's ruling Communist Party officials for warning his medical colleagues about the potentially devastating impact of COVID-19. Dr Li eventually succumbed to the virus himself. The legislation authorises sanctions on foreign officials involved in the "deliberate" concealment or distortion of information about a "public health emergency of international concern," including COVID-19.

Sanctions would include visa bans and domestic asset freezes.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN clocks 500 plus COVID-19 cases for second straight day; CM says rise due to higher sample testing

Eds Adds details, combines related stories Chennai, May 5 PTI The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued its upward trend on Tuesday, going past the 500 mark for the second consecutive day as Chief Minister K Palaniswami...

Man dies after Delhi police constable opens fire; three held

A 27-year-old man was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. He died on Monday, they said.On Monday eve...

KKR owners looking to invest in The Hundred

Owners of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to invest in The Hundred, the new flagship tournament of the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB. The Telegraph newspaper reported that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are open to ...

Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by three months

The Public Safety Act against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was extended by three months on Tuesday, officials said. A brief order for extension of her custody under the PSA was issued by the Home Department of Jamm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020